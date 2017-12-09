John Boyega, Adam Driver, & Domhnall Gleeson Suit Up for 'Last Jedi' Premiere

It was a close call, but John Boyega made it the premiere of Star Wars: The Last Jedi!

The 25-year-old actor looked handsome in a navy suit and turtleneck has he walked the red carpet at the premiere of his new movie on Saturday night (December 9) at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles.

Earlier today, it was reported that John might have to miss the premiere because his flight out of Atlanta was cancelled because of the snow.

Thankfully, the snow cleared out in time and John was able to make it in time!

“I made it ! Without luggage but wooooooooohoooo! As if weather can stop a Nigerian kmt,” John tweeted once he landed in LA.

Joining John at the premiere were his co-stars Adam Driver and Domhnall Gleeson.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi hits theaters on December 15.

FYI: Domhnall is wearing a Burberry suit.

