Top Stories
Find Out Why Charlie Sheen is Suing the National Enquirer

Find Out Why Charlie Sheen is Suing the National Enquirer

Sat, 09 December 2017 at 10:47 pm

John Boyega, Adam Driver, & Domhnall Gleeson Suit Up for 'Last Jedi' Premiere

John Boyega, Adam Driver, & Domhnall Gleeson Suit Up for 'Last Jedi' Premiere

It was a close call, but John Boyega made it the premiere of Star Wars: The Last Jedi!

The 25-year-old actor looked handsome in a navy suit and turtleneck has he walked the red carpet at the premiere of his new movie on Saturday night (December 9) at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of John Boyega

Earlier today, it was reported that John might have to miss the premiere because his flight out of Atlanta was cancelled because of the snow.

Thankfully, the snow cleared out in time and John was able to make it in time!

“I made it ! Without luggage but wooooooooohoooo! As if weather can stop a Nigerian kmt,” John tweeted once he landed in LA.

Joining John at the premiere were his co-stars Adam Driver and Domhnall Gleeson.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi hits theaters on December 15.

FYI: Domhnall is wearing a Burberry suit.

10+ pictures inside of the guys arriving at the premiere….
Just Jared on Facebook
john boyega adam driver domhnall gleeson suit up for last jedi premiere 01
john boyega adam driver domhnall gleeson suit up for last jedi premiere 02
john boyega adam driver domhnall gleeson suit up for last jedi premiere 03
john boyega adam driver domhnall gleeson suit up for last jedi premiere 04
john boyega adam driver domhnall gleeson suit up for last jedi premiere 05
john boyega adam driver domhnall gleeson suit up for last jedi premiere 06
john boyega adam driver domhnall gleeson suit up for last jedi premiere 07
john boyega adam driver domhnall gleeson suit up for last jedi premiere 08
john boyega adam driver domhnall gleeson suit up for last jedi premiere 09
john boyega adam driver domhnall gleeson suit up for last jedi premiere 10
john boyega adam driver domhnall gleeson suit up for last jedi premiere 11

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Adam Driver, Domhnall Gleeson, John Boyega, Star Wars, Star Wars: The Last Jedi

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Charlie Sheen is suing The National Enquirer for defamation - TMZ
  • Cole Sprouse's biggest fan is his twin brother Dylan - Just Jared Jr
  • There was a mini Full House reunion in NYC this week - TooFab
  • A new Dustin Hoffman accusers claims he would sexually harass her when they worked on a Broadway show - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Sadie Sink reveals her hopes from Stranger Things season 3 - Just Jared Jr