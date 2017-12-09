Top Stories
Sat, 09 December 2017 at 2:26 pm

John Boyega Might Miss 'Last Jedi' Premiere Because of Snow

John Boyega Might Miss 'Last Jedi' Premiere Because of Snow

The world premiere of Star Wars: The Last Jedi is tonight (December 9) in Los Angeles, but the film’s star John Boyega might not be there due to snow delays.

The 25-year-old actor tweeted that morning that he is currently in Atlanta and he can’t get a flight out of the city due to severe winter weather.

“Wow ATL. Looks like no one’s leaving! Guess I’ll start a family now….” John tweeted. “Cold! My thighs won’t even generate the heat anymore.”

He later added, “Trying to get back for the LA premiere! I actually NEED a pilot!!!” The film’s directed Rian Johnson replied, “Hahahaha oh my god. GET HERE JOHN!”
Photos: Getty
