Jordin Sparks Mourns the Loss Of Her Dog Miles

Jordin Sparks is mourning the death of sweet little pooch Miles.

The 27-year-old pregnant American Idol took to Instagram on Saturday (December 9) to share a emotional post to schnauzer-bichon-poodle mix.

“We had to put my favorite boy, Miles, down today. My heart is absolutely broken. He’s been a constant companion and source of unconditional love for the past 8 years. He was more than a pet, he was my friend. It sounds crazy but it’s true,” Jordin started her post.

“I think of the past 8 years and he’s in almost every single memory I can conjure up. From triumphs to tears, happiness to heartbreak…he was there,” Jordin continued. “And he always knew if something was up with me. He’d jump up next to me and just lay there and be with me. The sweetest ever. If you can, please pray for my family and for me. The sadness comes in waves and it’s overwhelmingly crushing. RIP Miles I love you so much. I can’t wait to see you again…I’ll have your ball. 💔”

Our thoughts are with Jordin at this time.