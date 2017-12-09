Justin Bieber Vows to Support Victims of California Fires

Justin Bieber is currently figuring out the best way to help those affected by the deadly wildfires sweeping Southern California.

The “Love Yourself” singer posted a video on his Instagram on Friday (December 9) in which he pledges his support.

“I’m going to have a conversation with some people and we are going to get moving on a solution,” Justin says in the clip. “Obviously I’m not a fireman but I can use my resources to figure out ways to get some sort of restoration in certain communities.”

“Fundraisers or whatever we can do,” he continued. “I’m going to get on that and in the meantime all the families and everyone who are struggling, just know that everything is going to be OK.”

He also let fans know where they can donate supplies like clothes, blankets, pillows, feminine hygiene products, baby wipes and formula, toys, food, water, and more.

“Good man,” Niall Horan commented on the video. “Give me a shout if ya need a hand.” Patrick Schwarzenegger added, “Let’s do it buddy.”

Watch below.

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on Dec 8, 2017 at 3:24pm PST

Click inside to see Justin’s other post…