Top Stories
Taylor Swift &amp; Boyfriend Joe Alwyn Spotted Together in NYC - See the Photos!

Taylor Swift & Boyfriend Joe Alwyn Spotted Together in NYC - See the Photos!

'The Bachelor' 2018 Contestants - Meet Arie's 29 Ladies!

'The Bachelor' 2018 Contestants - Meet Arie's 29 Ladies!

Scott Disick &amp; Sofia Richie Kiss for the Cameras at Art Basel

Scott Disick & Sofia Richie Kiss for the Cameras at Art Basel

Find Out Why Charlie Sheen is Suing the National Enquirer

Find Out Why Charlie Sheen is Suing the National Enquirer

Sat, 09 December 2017 at 4:17 pm

Justin Bieber Vows to Support Victims of California Fires

Justin Bieber Vows to Support Victims of California Fires

Justin Bieber is currently figuring out the best way to help those affected by the deadly wildfires sweeping Southern California.

The “Love Yourself” singer posted a video on his Instagram on Friday (December 9) in which he pledges his support.

“I’m going to have a conversation with some people and we are going to get moving on a solution,” Justin says in the clip. “Obviously I’m not a fireman but I can use my resources to figure out ways to get some sort of restoration in certain communities.”

“Fundraisers or whatever we can do,” he continued. “I’m going to get on that and in the meantime all the families and everyone who are struggling, just know that everything is going to be OK.”

He also let fans know where they can donate supplies like clothes, blankets, pillows, feminine hygiene products, baby wipes and formula, toys, food, water, and more.

“Good man,” Niall Horan commented on the video. “Give me a shout if ya need a hand.” Patrick Schwarzenegger added, “Let’s do it buddy.”

Watch below.

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on

Click inside to see Justin’s other post…

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Backgrid USA
Posted to: Justin Bieber

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Charlie Sheen is suing The National Enquirer for defamation - TMZ
  • Cole Sprouse's biggest fan is his twin brother Dylan - Just Jared Jr
  • There was a mini Full House reunion in NYC this week - TooFab
  • A new Dustin Hoffman accusers claims he would sexually harass her when they worked on a Broadway show - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Sadie Sink reveals her hopes from Stranger Things season 3 - Just Jared Jr