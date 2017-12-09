Justin Bieber's Mom Reveals Her Thoughts on Selena Gomez

Justin Bieber‘s mom is opening up about Selena Gomez!

While attending the Justice Speaks Holiday Benefit Luncheon on Saturday (December 9) in Los Angeles, Pattie Mallette couldn’t help but rave over her 23-year-old son’s possible on-again girlfriend.

“I don’t know so much about their personal relationship because he doesn’t share a whole lot, but I love her,” Pattie told People about Selena. “I support anything [he does], if he loves her I love her, and I’ve met her and we have a special bond so I think she’s precious. I can’t really speak on their relationship, that’s between them.”

For the past few weeks, rumors have been swirling that the Selena and Justin have rekindled their romance after they’ve been spotted hanging out tons of times, but neither have officially confirmed the news.

“I think anyone with real love in their life is more grounded,” Justin‘s mom continued. “I think there’s so much confusion sometimes and façade in this Hollywood world, and so it’s important for us to find the ones that truly care and stick with them.”