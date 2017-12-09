Katie Holmes & Daughter Suri Introduce Taylor Swift at Z100 Jingle Ball in NYC!

Katie Holmes just became the coolest mom ever!

The 38-year-old actress was joined by her 11-year-old daughter Suri during Z100′s 2017 Jingle Ball presented by Capital One on Friday night (December 8) at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

The mother-daughter duo hit the stage at the end of the show to introduce the last act of the night – Taylor Swift!

During her set, Taylor performed several songs off of her new album reputation before being joined by Ed Sheeran to perform their new duet.

Check out a clip of Taylor and Ed performing “End Game” below!