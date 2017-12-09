Top Stories
Taylor Swift &amp; Boyfriend Joe Alwyn Spotted Together in NYC - See the Photos!

Taylor Swift & Boyfriend Joe Alwyn Spotted Together in NYC - See the Photos!

'The Bachelor' 2018 Contestants - Meet Arie's 29 Ladies!

'The Bachelor' 2018 Contestants - Meet Arie's 29 Ladies!

Scott Disick &amp; Sofia Richie Kiss for the Cameras at Art Basel

Scott Disick & Sofia Richie Kiss for the Cameras at Art Basel

Find Out Why Charlie Sheen is Suing the National Enquirer

Find Out Why Charlie Sheen is Suing the National Enquirer

Sat, 09 December 2017 at 4:50 pm

Kumail Nanjiani & Chrissy Metz Help Celebrate 75 Years of the Golden Globes!

Kumail Nanjiani & Chrissy Metz Help Celebrate 75 Years of the Golden Globes!

Chrissy Metz, Kumail Nanjiani, and his wife Emily V. Gordon hit the red carpet for the Golden Globes’ 75th Anniversary Special Screening on Friday night (December 8) at the Paramount Theatre in Los Angeles.

Some of the other stars in attendance included Alicia Silverstone, Will and Grace‘s Eric McCormack, Superstore‘s Lauren Ash, 13 Reasons Why‘s Tommy Dorfman, and Detroit‘s Kaitlyn Dever and Will Poulter.

The Globe nominations are being announced on Monday and we hope to see Chrissy nominated for This is Us and Kumail and Emily nominated for The Big Sick!

The three of them have been attending many of the major events and parties leading up to awards season, including producer Jennifer Klein‘s holiday party last weekend where they mingled with some of Hollywood’s biggest stars. Inside that exclusive party, guests caught up and dished about the best movies of the season while sipping on Don Julio mini margaritas and staying hydrated with Icelandic Glacial Water. There were many sweets to go around thanks to See’s Candies and Coffee Bean provided coffee and hot chocolate for those that didn’t want to drink. Everyone left with six-packs of Health-Ade Kombucha’s “Holiday Cheers” flavor!

FYI: Chrissy is wearing a Kiyonna top, a Mac Duggal Skirt, David Yurman bracelets, and a Gilan ring.
Just Jared on Facebook
kumail nanjiani chrissy metz help the golden globes celebrate 01
kumail nanjiani chrissy metz help the golden globes celebrate 02
kumail nanjiani chrissy metz help the golden globes celebrate 03
kumail nanjiani chrissy metz help the golden globes celebrate 04
kumail nanjiani chrissy metz help the golden globes celebrate 05
kumail nanjiani chrissy metz help the golden globes celebrate 06
kumail nanjiani chrissy metz help the golden globes celebrate 07
kumail nanjiani chrissy metz help the golden globes celebrate 08
kumail nanjiani chrissy metz help the golden globes celebrate 09
kumail nanjiani chrissy metz help the golden globes celebrate 10

Credit: Lionel Hahn/ABACA USA; Photos: INSTARimages.com
Posted to: Alicia Silverstone, Chrissy Metz, Emily V. Gordon, Eric McCormack, Kaitlyn Dever, kumail nanjiani, Lauren Ash, Tommy Dorfman, Will Poulter

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Charlie Sheen is suing The National Enquirer for defamation - TMZ
  • Cole Sprouse's biggest fan is his twin brother Dylan - Just Jared Jr
  • There was a mini Full House reunion in NYC this week - TooFab
  • A new Dustin Hoffman accusers claims he would sexually harass her when they worked on a Broadway show - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Sadie Sink reveals her hopes from Stranger Things season 3 - Just Jared Jr