Kumail Nanjiani & Chrissy Metz Help Celebrate 75 Years of the Golden Globes!

Chrissy Metz, Kumail Nanjiani, and his wife Emily V. Gordon hit the red carpet for the Golden Globes’ 75th Anniversary Special Screening on Friday night (December 8) at the Paramount Theatre in Los Angeles.

Some of the other stars in attendance included Alicia Silverstone, Will and Grace‘s Eric McCormack, Superstore‘s Lauren Ash, 13 Reasons Why‘s Tommy Dorfman, and Detroit‘s Kaitlyn Dever and Will Poulter.

The Globe nominations are being announced on Monday and we hope to see Chrissy nominated for This is Us and Kumail and Emily nominated for The Big Sick!

The three of them have been attending many of the major events and parties leading up to awards season, including producer Jennifer Klein‘s holiday party last weekend where they mingled with some of Hollywood’s biggest stars. Inside that exclusive party, guests caught up and dished about the best movies of the season while sipping on Don Julio mini margaritas and staying hydrated with Icelandic Glacial Water. There were many sweets to go around thanks to See’s Candies and Coffee Bean provided coffee and hot chocolate for those that didn’t want to drink. Everyone left with six-packs of Health-Ade Kombucha’s “Holiday Cheers” flavor!

FYI: Chrissy is wearing a Kiyonna top, a Mac Duggal Skirt, David Yurman bracelets, and a Gilan ring.