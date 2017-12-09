Top Stories
Gwen Stefani Talks About Moving In With Blake Shelton!

Prince Harry Is Teaching Meghan Markle All of These Things Before Wedding

Sat, 09 December 2017 at 6:00 am

Lea Michele & BFF JoAnna Garcia Swisher Head to a Holiday Party in Los Angeles

Lea Michele and JoAnna Garcia Swisher make their way to their ride as they head to a holiday party on Thursday night (December 7) in Los Angeles.

The 31-year-old The Mayor actress looked pretty in navy dress with matching coat while the 38-year-old actress looked stunning in a light blue dress for the dinner.

Lea recently moved in with JoAnna and her family after she was evacuated because of the California wildfires.

During the party, Lea took to Instagram to share a photo with JoAnna, thanking her for taking her in.
Photos: Backgrid USA
