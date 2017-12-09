Lupita Nyong'o & Laura Dern Stun at 'Last Jedi' L.A. Premiere!

Lupita Nyong’o and Laura Dern make their entrances on the red carpet for the premiere of Star Wars: The Last Jedi on Saturday night (December 9) at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles.

Some of the other stars from the film at the premiere included Gwendoline Christie and newcomer Kelly Marie Tran.

Lupita took her fans behind-the scenes of her red carpet prep with an Instagram post.

“Red Carpet prep. Getting the foundation right is winning half the battle. I use @lancomeofficial Teint Idole Ultra 500 for the highlights, 550 for the lowlights and 560 to work with that inevitable Australian tan. Always best to have a few shades to change with your changes,” she said.

FYI: Lupita is wearing a Halpern dress and Tiffany & Co. jewelry. Laura is wearing a Vivienne Westwood Couture dress and Nikos Koulis jewels. Kelly is wearing a Thai Nguyen Atelier dress and Christian Louboutin shoes.

