Taylor Swift &amp; Boyfriend Joe Alwyn Spotted Together in NYC - See the Photos!

'The Bachelor' 2018 Contestants - Meet Arie's 29 Ladies!

Scott Disick &amp; Sofia Richie Kiss for the Cameras at Art Basel

Find Out Why Charlie Sheen is Suing the National Enquirer

Sat, 09 December 2017 at 6:44 pm

Mark Hamill Shares Lost 'Star Wars' Footage with Stephen Colbert - Watch Now!

Mark Hamill Shares Lost 'Star Wars' Footage with Stephen Colbert - Watch Now!

Mark Hamill is giving Star Wars fans an “exclusive look” at what Luke Skywalker was doing in between films!

The 66-year-old Star Wars actor stopped by The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Friday night (December 8) to reveal what Luke was doing in the 30 years between Return of the Jedi and The Force Awakens.

In the spoof below, Luke runs away from the First Order and attempts to seek refuge in his hometown Mos Eisley Cantina only to be turned away by Randy the Bouncer.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi hits theaters on December 15.

Watch the clip below!

Lost ‘Star Wars’ Footage Of Luke Skywalker – The Late Show
