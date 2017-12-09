Top Stories
Taylor Swift & Boyfriend Joe Alwyn Spotted Together in NYC - See the Photos!

'The Bachelor' 2018 Contestants - Meet Arie's 29 Ladies!

Scott Disick & Sofia Richie Kiss for the Cameras at Art Basel

Find Out Why Charlie Sheen is Suing the National Enquirer

Sat, 09 December 2017 at 3:10 pm

Naomie Harris' Chic Bob Cut Will Give You Hairspiration!

Naomie Harris looks so chic while showing off her new bob haircut at Omega‘s unveiling of the “Her Time” boutique dedicated to women’s timepieces on Thursday (December 7) in New York City.

“Trying out a #bob today! #hair thanks to the fabulous @kimblehaircare makeup by @makeupbymotoko #photoshoot day!” the 41-year-old Oscar-nominated actress wrote on Instagram while debuting the new look.

Naomie took to Instagram this weekend to explain how she stays healthy with all the traveling she needs to do for work. She said she saw a doctor for the first time in 10 years and was told she feels so exhausted because she’s constantly changing time zones.

“My Dr was totally right, my tests all came back negative, and so for the last 4 months I’ve tried to stay at home in London and only travel short-haul. It worked, and I feel so much more energetic now!!” she wrote.

“But, the reality is, travelling through time zones is a necessary part of my job, so I’m now back doing it, BUT… I now look after myself with greater care when I do! So if after travelling all I want to do is spend an entire day resting on the sofa, I do!” Naomie added. “No guilt, just complete respect for the needs of my body. I hope you do the same whether you travel through time zones or not! There’s a time to work hard, and push yourself to the limits of what you think you’re capable of, and a time to relax, let go, and do nothing!”
naomie harris chic bob cut will give you inspiration 01
naomie harris chic bob cut will give you inspiration 02
naomie harris chic bob cut will give you inspiration 03
naomie harris chic bob cut will give you inspiration 04
naomie harris chic bob cut will give you inspiration 05

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Naomie Harris

