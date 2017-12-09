Naomie Harris' Chic Bob Cut Will Give You Hairspiration!

Naomie Harris looks so chic while showing off her new bob haircut at Omega‘s unveiling of the “Her Time” boutique dedicated to women’s timepieces on Thursday (December 7) in New York City.

“Trying out a #bob today! #hair thanks to the fabulous @kimblehaircare makeup by @makeupbymotoko #photoshoot day!” the 41-year-old Oscar-nominated actress wrote on Instagram while debuting the new look.

Naomie took to Instagram this weekend to explain how she stays healthy with all the traveling she needs to do for work. She said she saw a doctor for the first time in 10 years and was told she feels so exhausted because she’s constantly changing time zones.

“My Dr was totally right, my tests all came back negative, and so for the last 4 months I’ve tried to stay at home in London and only travel short-haul. It worked, and I feel so much more energetic now!!” she wrote.

“But, the reality is, travelling through time zones is a necessary part of my job, so I’m now back doing it, BUT… I now look after myself with greater care when I do! So if after travelling all I want to do is spend an entire day resting on the sofa, I do!” Naomie added. “No guilt, just complete respect for the needs of my body. I hope you do the same whether you travel through time zones or not! There’s a time to work hard, and push yourself to the limits of what you think you’re capable of, and a time to relax, let go, and do nothing!”