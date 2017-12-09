Top Stories
Gwen Stefani Talks About Moving In With Blake Shelton!

Gwen Stefani Talks About Moving In With Blake Shelton!

Prince Harry Is Teaching Meghan Markle All of These Things Before Wedding

Prince Harry Is Teaching Meghan Markle All of These Things Before Wedding

Sat, 09 December 2017 at 8:00 am

Newly Engaged Kaley Cuoco Heads to Morning Yoga Class

Newly Engaged Kaley Cuoco Heads to Morning Yoga Class

Kaley Cuoco checks her phone as she heads to a yoga class on Thursday morning (December 7) in Sherman Oaks, Claif.

The newly engaged 32-year-old actress showed off her new diamond ring while going makeup-free for her morning workout.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kaley Cuoco

Kaley recently took to Instagram to share a hilarious photo of herself and fiance Karl Cook posing in an oversized Christmas sweater!

“When you are my really reeealllyyyy getting into the holiday spirit!! 🎄 falalalala lalalala!! @mrtankcook my other half ♥️” Kaley captioned the below photo of herself and Karl in their Christmas sweater.

A post shared by @normancook on

Just Jared on Facebook
newly engaged kaley cuoco heads to a morning yoga class 01
newly engaged kaley cuoco heads to a morning yoga class 02
newly engaged kaley cuoco heads to a morning yoga class 03
newly engaged kaley cuoco heads to a morning yoga class 04
newly engaged kaley cuoco heads to a morning yoga class 05
newly engaged kaley cuoco heads to a morning yoga class 06

Photos: Backgrid USA
Posted to: Kaley Cuoco, Karl Cook

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Charlie Sheen is suing The National Enquirer for defamation - TMZ
  • Cole Sprouse's biggest fan is his twin brother Dylan - Just Jared Jr
  • There was a mini Full House reunion in NYC this week - TooFab
  • A new Dustin Hoffman accusers claims he would sexually harass her when they worked on a Broadway show - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Sadie Sink reveals her hopes from Stranger Things season 3 - Just Jared Jr