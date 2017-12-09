Nick Jonas Looks Handsome Promoting 'Jumanji' in Brazil

Nick Jonas hits the stage to promote the upcoming Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle at the 2017 Brazil Comic-Con on Saturday afternoon (December 9) in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

The 25-year-old entertainer showed off his buff biceps in a blue and green leaf-printed shirt and tan pants for the event.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Nick Jonas

Earlier this week, Nick joined his co-stars Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Kevin Hart at the premiere of the movie in London.

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle hits theaters on December 20.