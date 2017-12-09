Top Stories
Paris Hilton & Chris Zylka Join Rosario Dawson at Art Basel 2017

Paris Hilton & Chris Zylka Join Rosario Dawson at Art Basel 2017

Rosario Dawson is all smiles as she arrives for hosting duties for the Launch of Photo Butler on Friday night (December 8) held during 2017 Art Basel in Miami, Florida.

The newly single 38-year-old actress was joined at the event by Paris Hilton and her boyfriend Chris Zylka.

The night before, Paris and Chris rocked out at the Tidal X: Moschino Party hosted by designer Jeremy Scott.

10+ pictures inside of the stars arriving at the event…
Photos: Getty
