Sat, 09 December 2017 at 12:38 pm

Rihanna Hits the Club with One of Your Favorite 'OITNB' Stars!

Rihanna Hits the Club with One of Your Favorite 'OITNB' Stars!

Rihanna looks effortlessly beautiful while stepping out for a night at the club on Friday (December 8) in New York City.

The 29-year-old singer was seen leaving the venue with Orange Is the New Black actress Dascha Polanco!

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Rihanna

“Frío Friday. How are you guys staying warm besides a heater,” Dascha tweeted that day.

We sure can’t wait to see the next season of Orange and we bet Rihanna can’t either!

10+ pictures inside of Rihanna leaving the club with Dascha Polanco
