Rose McGowan Slams Alyssa Milano for Supporting Harvey Weinstein's Wife

Alyssa Milano is a longtime friend of Georgina Chapman, the estranged wife of disgraced producer Harvey Weinstein, and she has spoken out with her support for the fashion designer.

Now, Rose McGowan, one of the outspoken pioneers of the movement against sexual harassment, is slamming Alyssa.

“You make me want to vomit. You actually gave me a body flashback. Well done, fake one,” Rose tweeted. She later added, “Alyssa, maybe you and Georgina can call up Camille Cosby.”

Within days of the Weinstein scandal making headlines, Georgina announced that she was leaving her husband.