Sam Smith, Liam Payne, & More Hit the Stage at Z100 Jingle Ball 2017!
Sam Smith rocks out on stage during his performance at Z100′s 2017 Jingle Ball on Friday night (December 8) at Madison Square Garden in New York City.
The 25-year-old “Too Good at Goodbyes” singer was joined on stage by tons of other performers including Liam Payne, Niall Horan, Logic, Charlie Puth, and The Chainsmokers.
PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Sam Smith
ICYMI, Niall recently revealed why Ed Sheeran had to borrow his clothes once during a Jingle Ball tour stop!
20+ pictures inside of Sam Smith and the other performers on stage…