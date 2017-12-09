Scott Disick & Sofia Richie Kiss for the Cameras at Art Basel

Top Stories
Sat, 09 December 2017 at 11:20 am

Scott Disick and Sofia Richie pack on the PDA in front of the cameras while attending an Art Week Party held at Sugar Factory American Brasserie on Friday night (December 8) in Miami, Fla.

The hot couple is in town for Art Basel and they had no problem showing off their love for each other at their dinner!

Scott and Sofia were joined for the appearance by Kris Jenner’s longtime boyfriend Corey Gamble.

Earlier that day, Sofia bared her hot body in a bikini at the beach.

40+ pictures inside of Scott Disick and Sofia Richie at Sugar Factory…

Getty
