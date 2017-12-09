Selena Gomez & Katy Perry Inspired Frankie's Song 'Coping'

One of our favorite new songs is Frankie‘s “Coping” and if you haven’t heard it yet, you have to watch the music video below!

The 26-year-old singer opened up to JustJared.com about the inspiration for the song and how watching Selena Gomez and Katy Perry‘s journeys helped her write the track.

“I originally started writing ‘Coping’ after I saw Selena Gomez‘s AMAs speech from last year. She so bravely opened up about her personal struggles and said to the audience that just because you’re broken doesn’t mean you have to be broken forever,” Frankie said. “It really stuck with me because the girl who had the most Instagram followers in the world was feeling the same emotions I felt sometimes and many others. She also talked about not wanting to see posed posts on the internet but more about what people were feeling on the inside.”

“Then as I started finishing the song I saw Katy Perry‘s ‘Witness’ YouTube therapy session and was completely in awe of how honest and vulnerable she was,” Frankie added. “She talked about her identity struggles, depression and feeling like she shouldn’t feel this way because of the huge name she had made for herself… (hello, its Katy Perry!).”

“I then realized that I needed to release the song because I knew, big or small, we all felt the same way and hopefully by releasing it someone could relate and cope too – women inspiring women and continuing the conversation of vulnerability and honesty,” she concluded.

Watch the “Coping” music video below!



FRANKIE – Coping (Official Video)