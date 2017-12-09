Top Stories
Sat, 09 December 2017 at 11:54 pm

Sofia Vergara & Joe Manganiello Step Out for Date Night at 'Last Jedi' Premiere

Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello couple up for the premiere of Star Wars: The Last Jedi on Saturday night (December 9) at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles.

The 45-year-old Modern Family actress looked stunning a navy dress while her 40-year-old husband rocked a gray suit for the premiere.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi hits theaters on December 15.

FYI: Joe is wearing a Peyman Umay suit.

Photos: Getty, WENN
