Top Stories
Taylor Swift &amp; Boyfriend Joe Alwyn Spotted Together in NYC - See the Photos!

Taylor Swift & Boyfriend Joe Alwyn Spotted Together in NYC - See the Photos!

'The Bachelor' 2018 Contestants - Meet Arie's 29 Ladies!

'The Bachelor' 2018 Contestants - Meet Arie's 29 Ladies!

Scott Disick &amp; Sofia Richie Kiss for the Cameras at Art Basel

Scott Disick & Sofia Richie Kiss for the Cameras at Art Basel

Find Out Why Charlie Sheen is Suing the National Enquirer

Find Out Why Charlie Sheen is Suing the National Enquirer

Sat, 09 December 2017 at 5:02 pm

Someone Stole Everything Inside R. Kelly's Atlanta Home

Someone Stole Everything Inside R. Kelly's Atlanta Home
  • R. Kelly shared a video showing the inside of his home after burglars stole everything that wasn’t nailed down – TMZ
  • Hailee Steinfeld had to choose between Harry Potter and Harry Styles – Just Jared Jr
  • Will Robert Pattinson go all the way to the Oscars? – Lainey Gossip
  • Here are 13 new Christmas songs for your Yuletide playlist – TooFab
  • Fox sought actors to be L.A. Rams fans at Eagles game – The Hollywood Reporter
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Newsies, R. Kelly

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Charlie Sheen is suing The National Enquirer for defamation - TMZ
  • Cole Sprouse's biggest fan is his twin brother Dylan - Just Jared Jr
  • There was a mini Full House reunion in NYC this week - TooFab
  • A new Dustin Hoffman accusers claims he would sexually harass her when they worked on a Broadway show - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Sadie Sink reveals her hopes from Stranger Things season 3 - Just Jared Jr