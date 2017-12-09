Star Wars' Daisy Ridley Is Covered in Stars at 'Last Jedi' L.A. Premiere!

Daisy Ridley shows off the frills on her dress while giving a twirl on the red carpet at the Star Wars: The Last Jedi premiere on Saturday (December 9) at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles.

The 25-year-old actress, who plays the role of Rey, was first up at the event.

It’s bound to be a star-studded evening in downtown Los Angeles for the world premiere of the highly anticipated sequel to The Force Awakens.

Daisy appropriately wore stars all over her dress!

FYI: Daisy is wearing a Monse dress.

