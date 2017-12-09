Top Stories
Taylor Swift & Boyfriend Joe Alwyn Spotted Together in NYC - See the Photos!

'The Bachelor' 2018 Contestants - Meet Arie's 29 Ladies!

Scott Disick & Sofia Richie Kiss for the Cameras at Art Basel

Find Out Why Charlie Sheen is Suing the National Enquirer

Sat, 09 December 2017 at 11:49 am

Taylor Swift & Boyfriend Joe Alwyn Spotted Together Leaving Jingle Ball in NYC!

Taylor Swift and her boyfriend Joe Alwyn are rarely spotted together, but he was by the singer’s side while leaving Z100′s 2017 Jingle Ball concert!

The 27-year-old singer and the 26-year-old actor were seen in a car leaving Madison Square Garden after the concert on Friday night (December 8) in New York City.

They later were spotted holding hands while rushing into her apartment. See more pics on TMZ.

Taylor performed at four Jingle Ball concerts this season and this was the final one. Fans will next get to see her perform live on her upcoming reputation tour, which kicked off pre-sales this week.

Joe is likely in town to help Taylor celebrate her upcoming 28th birthday, which is just four days away.

Photos: Getty, SplashNewsOnline
