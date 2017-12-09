Tom Hanks & Meryl Streep Screen 'The Post' in NYC

Tom Hanks shares a laugh on stage with co-star Meryl Streep as they attend a screening of their new movie The Post hosted by The Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences on Thursday (December 7) at the MoMA Celeste Baros Theater in New York City.

The co-stars were also joined on stage by the movie’s director Steven Spielberg and fellow co-star Bob Odenkirk as they promote their new film.

The upcoming movie was recently named Best Film by the National Board of Review.

The Post will be released worldwide on January 12 and you can watch the trailer here.

10+ pictures inside of the stars at the screening…