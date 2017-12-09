Top Stories
Taylor Swift & Boyfriend Joe Alwyn Spotted Together in NYC - See the Photos!

'The Bachelor' 2018 Contestants - Meet Arie's 29 Ladies!

Scott Disick & Sofia Richie Kiss for the Cameras at Art Basel

Find Out Why Charlie Sheen is Suing the National Enquirer

Sat, 09 December 2017 at 3:27 pm

Zac Efron & Zendaya Brave the Snow for Empire State Building Visit in New York!

Zac Efron & Zendaya Brave the Snow for Empire State Building Visit in New York!

Zendaya and Zac Efron pose for a photo while the snow falls around them at the top of the Empire State Building on Saturday afternoon (December 9) in New York City.

The Greatest Showman co-stars were joined by fellow castmates Hugh Jackman, Rebecca Ferguson, Keala Settle, and director Michael Gracey to turn on the lights for the ESB’s new music-to-light-show synced to “This Is Me” from their movie.

The stars all stepped out the night before for the film’s premiere aboard the Queen Mary 2 cruise ship!

25+ pictures inside of the cast at the Empire State Building…

Credit: Patrick Lewis; Photos: Starpix/Just Jared
Posted to: Hugh Jackman, Keala Settle, Michael Gracey, Rebecca Ferguson, Zac Efron, Zendaya

