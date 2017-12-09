Zac Efron & Zendaya Brave the Snow for Empire State Building Visit in New York!

Zendaya and Zac Efron pose for a photo while the snow falls around them at the top of the Empire State Building on Saturday afternoon (December 9) in New York City.

The Greatest Showman co-stars were joined by fellow castmates Hugh Jackman, Rebecca Ferguson, Keala Settle, and director Michael Gracey to turn on the lights for the ESB’s new music-to-light-show synced to “This Is Me” from their movie.

The stars all stepped out the night before for the film’s premiere aboard the Queen Mary 2 cruise ship!

