Angelina Jolie Enjoys a Family Day at Rose Bowl Flea Market!

Angelina Jolie is having a really fun family day!

The 42-year-old First They Killed My Father director was spotted at the Rose Bowl Flea Market on Sunday (December 10) in Pasadena, Calif.

Angelina was accompanied by her children Shiloh, Knox and Vivienne during the fun family outing, where the group shopped around and snacked around.

Angelina recently attended The Hollywood Reporter’s 2017 Women in Entertainment Breakfast, where she delivered a powerful speech about general equality on an international level.

“We must continue fighting so that others one day will have the freedoms we have,” she said.