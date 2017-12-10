Ansel Elgort Takes the Stage at Seth MacFarlane's Holiday Party - Watch Now!

Ansel Elgort showed off his vocal chops at Seth MacFarlane‘s annual holiday bash!

The 23-year-old actor took the stage to sing “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas” during the party on Saturday night (December 9) in Los Angeles.

Later in the evening, Ansel took to his Instagram to share the performance, adding that he’d never sang with such a big orchestra!

“Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas. My first time singing with such a big orchestra wow. Thank you @macfarlaneseth for having me and inviting me up to sing at the most epic Christmas party I’ve ever been 2,” Ansel wrote.

Check out the video of Ansel singing below…