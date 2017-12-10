Azealia Banks & Remy Ma Battle It Out on Instagram

Azealia Banks and Remy Ma are duking it out regarding the state of female rap – and Nicki Minaj.

The trouble began when Azealia quoted a recent quote from Remy regarding the state of women in hip-hop: “When I came home it was nothing. It was tumbleweeds blowing through as far as female artists is concerned,” Remy said on Ebro in the Morning, referring to her return from jail in 2014.

“The music you have been releasing is some serious old head rap s–t and it’s 100% unfair that you stand up on your reality tv booster seat and make any statements about female rap as if you have done a single thing to move the cultural needle since you’ve been home. It is not 2000,” Azealia wrote on Instagram, referring to Remy being a cast-member on Love & Hip-Hop.

Remy then shot back with several posts containing screenshots of alleged old text messages from Azealia asking Remy to do a collaboration – and dissing Nicki.

“I got a year and a half more of u stalking me, hating on ya new fave, & getting ignored…I’m officially airing out ALL y’all chicks that was on MY line heavy when I touched down & now all of a sudden got amnesia,” Remy wrote on one of the now-deleted posts.

See Azealia‘s post, and screenshots of Remy‘s post, below.