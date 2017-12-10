Top Stories
There's Controversy Surrounding Carrie Fisher's Beloved Dog Gary

There's Controversy Surrounding Carrie Fisher's Beloved Dog Gary

Sun, 10 December 2017 at 10:05 am

Behati Prinsloo's Baby Bump Thwarted Her Bikini Photo!

Behati Prinsloo's Baby Bump Thwarted Her Bikini Photo!

Behati Prinsloo wanted to post a bikini photo for her fans to see her cute yellow swimwear, but her baby bump got in the way!

The 28-year-old model – who is expecting her second child with hubby Adam Levine – posted a photo of her baby bump and a gorgeous view of her poolside.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Behati Prinsloo

“tried to show off my bikini…it’s yellow it’s cute ☀️ #decemberincalifornia” Behati captioned the photo. See it below! The pic has over 400,000 likes on Behati‘s Instagram account at the time of this posting.
Just Jared on Facebook
behati prinsloo baby bump bikini selfie 01

Photos: Getty, Instagram
Posted to: Behati Prinsloo, Bikini, Pregnant Celebrities

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Scott Disick was spotted partying all day and night in Miami - TMZ
  • Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams pick out their Christmas tree - Just Jared Jr
  • Dream Kardashian appears in the Kardashian-Jenner Christmas card - TooFab
  • This celeb almost didn't make it the the Star Wars: The Last Jedi premiere - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Dove Cameron has a Christmas cover out now - Just Jared Jr