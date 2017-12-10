Behati Prinsloo's Baby Bump Thwarted Her Bikini Photo!

Behati Prinsloo wanted to post a bikini photo for her fans to see her cute yellow swimwear, but her baby bump got in the way!

The 28-year-old model – who is expecting her second child with hubby Adam Levine – posted a photo of her baby bump and a gorgeous view of her poolside.

“tried to show off my bikini…it’s yellow it’s cute ☀️ #decemberincalifornia” Behati captioned the photo. See it below! The pic has over 400,000 likes on Behati‘s Instagram account at the time of this posting.