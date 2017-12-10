Bella Hadid Is A Sinner While Out In London

Bella Hadid wears a “Sinners Balenciaga” hat while stepping out on Saturday (December 9) in London, England.

The night before, the 21-year-old model stepped out to launch her “Bella Hadid” link watch with Tag Heuer at their Oxford Street boutique opening.

After she left the Tag Heuer event, Bella took part in a Free Palestine protest outside of the American Embassy.

Later in the weekend, the model shared that she was on her way by posting a photo of her mom and their Shetland Pony. See her post below!