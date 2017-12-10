BTS Reveal Their Career Plans & Goals for 2018!

BTS had an incredible, history-making year, from their appearances on U.S. awards shows like the 2017 American Music Awards to going Top 10 on Billboard with their album Love Yourself: Her. So what’s on the horizon for 2018?

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of BTS

The massively successful Korean boy band opened up during a press conference for their 2017 BTS Live Trilogy Episode III The Wings Tour The Final concert at Gocheok Sky Dome on Sunday (December 10) in Seoul, South Korea.

“So many things have happened this year. I can’t just pick one memorable moment because there are so many that will remain with me. I’m really excited to see what next year will be like. Breaking new records is important, but what I want most is to create performances and music that will satisfy our fans,” said Jungkook.

“I think it would be nice if we could do a stadium tour. I want us to have big goals. It’s better to dream big, right?” added Jin.

“We were honored to have ‘DNA’ reach 7th place on Billboard 200 and the remix of ‘Mic Drop’ reach 28th place on Billboard’s Hot 100. We’ll keep working hard so that we can get ourselves in the top 10 of the Hot 100 next time,” added Jimin.

What would you like to see from BTS in 2018? Sound off in the comments!