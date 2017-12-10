Chadwick Boseman Joins Tessa Thompson & Cobie Smulders at 'Last Jedi' Premiere

Top Stories
Find Out Why Charlie Sheen is Suing the National Enquirer

Sun, 10 December 2017 at 12:54 am

Chadwick Boseman suits up for the premiere of Star Wars: The Last Jedi on Saturday night (December 9) at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles.

The 41-year-old Black Panther actor was joined on the red carpet by fellow Marvel stars Tessa Thompson and Cobie Smulders.

Other stars at the event included Scrubs stars Zach Braff and Donald Faison, Dita Von Teese, Jon Favreau, and Spike Lee.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi hits theaters on December 15.

FYI: Dita is wearing a Jean Paul Gaultier outfit. Tessa‘s outfit is by Solace London. Cobie is wearing a Emilia Wickstead dress. Chadwick is wearing a Ports 1961 outfit with Christian Louboutin boots.

