Chrissy Teigen Roasts This Cooking Video, Wants It Taken Down!

Chrissy Teigen, who has published one cook book titled “Cravings” and has another coming soon, posted a series of comments on Buzzfeed’s Tasty video that has fans talking.

The site’s cooking video featured some ultra fluffy pancakes, but the 32-year-old model noticed that the pancakes didn’t absorb any syrup. Rather, the syrup simply flowed off of the pancakes.

“This angers me,” Chrissy wrote. “Why wouldn’t it absorb the syrup? Why would I want more pancake surface area without matching syrup absorption?”

“Take this down now,” she added. Chrissy is known for her fun sense of humor and jokey trolling on social media.

Chrissy‘s comments caused a stir and her fans were loving it. “I’m only liking this for Chrissy Teigen‘s comment. I agree,” “this is why I love you,” and many more comments were posted in support.