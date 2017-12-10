Christina Aguilera Goes to Visit Santa at The Grove!

Christina Aguilera must have made a list and checked it twice, because she’s on her way to meet Santa Claus!

The 36-year-old My Kind of Christmas powerhouse performer was spotted taking her children to meet Santa at The Grove on Saturday (December 9) in Los Angeles.

Christina looked cool behind her shades while stepping out for some seasonal fun with the family.

Christina is no stranger to holiday cheer: her classic Christmas pop record, featuring her renditions of songs like “Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas” and “Oh Holy Night,” shot to No. 1 on the Top Holiday Albums Billboard chart upon its release in 2000.