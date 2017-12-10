Top Stories
There's Controversy Surrounding Carrie Fisher's Beloved Dog Gary

There's Controversy Surrounding Carrie Fisher's Beloved Dog Gary

Sun, 10 December 2017 at 7:34 pm

Christina Aguilera Goes to Visit Santa at The Grove!

Christina Aguilera Goes to Visit Santa at The Grove!

Christina Aguilera must have made a list and checked it twice, because she’s on her way to meet Santa Claus!

The 36-year-old My Kind of Christmas powerhouse performer was spotted taking her children to meet Santa at The Grove on Saturday (December 9) in Los Angeles.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Christina Aguilera

Christina looked cool behind her shades while stepping out for some seasonal fun with the family.

Christina is no stranger to holiday cheer: her classic Christmas pop record, featuring her renditions of songs like “Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas” and “Oh Holy Night,” shot to No. 1 on the Top Holiday Albums Billboard chart upon its release in 2000.
Just Jared on Facebook
christina aguilera santa the grove 01
christina aguilera santa the grove 02
christina aguilera santa the grove 03
christina aguilera santa the grove 04
christina aguilera santa the grove 05

Photos: WENN.com
Posted to: Christina Aguilera

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Scott Disick was spotted partying all day and night in Miami - TMZ
  • Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams pick out their Christmas tree - Just Jared Jr
  • Dream Kardashian appears in the Kardashian-Jenner Christmas card - TooFab
  • This celeb almost didn't make it the the Star Wars: The Last Jedi premiere - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Dove Cameron has a Christmas cover out now - Just Jared Jr