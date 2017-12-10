Top Stories
Sun, 10 December 2017 at 9:59 pm

Cindy Crawford & Kaia Gerber Go Bowling With Best Buddies

Cindy Crawford & Kaia Gerber Go Bowling With Best Buddies

Cindy Crawford is all smiles as she heads back to her car on Sunday (December 10) in Studio City, Calif.

The legendary model was joined by her daughter Kaia Gerber and a couple of friends as they left Pinz Bowling Center.

The models went bowling with some members from the Best Buddies organization.

“Kaia and I out bowling with @BestBuddies today — and doing Calvin’s signature move!” Cindy wrote on Instagram.

The week before, Kaia dressed up in Ralph & Russo to attend the 2017 Fashion Awards in London where she was up for Model of the Year.

