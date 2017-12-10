'Coco' Wins Box Office for Third Straight Weekend!

Coco is reigning supreme at the box office this weekend!

The Disney/Pixar film brought in $18.3 million this weekend at the box office in it’s third straight week at number one since opening just before Thanksgiving.

Justice League came in second with $9.5 million this weekend. Wonder was just behind that for a third place spot for $8.6 million.

Critically acclaimed movie The Disaster Artist, starring James Franco, comes in fourth this weekend with $6.4 million earned. And finally, Thor: Ragnarok is holding on to a fifth place spot with $6.2 million.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi is opening in theaters this coming Friday, and it’s expected to dominate the box office!