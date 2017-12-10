Comedian Hannibal Buress Arrested in Miami for 'Disorderly Intoxication'
Comedian Hannibal Buress was arrested in Miami, Florida on Saturday night (December 9), the Miami PD has confirmed.
The video of the 34-year-old actor’s arrest was caught on video, and he was seen asking the police why he was being arrested before being pushed in a police vehicle. You can watch the video over at TMZ.
Later, the Miami PD responded to a tweet from documentary film director Billy Corben asking about Hannibal‘s arrest.
“Hello Billy, Mr. Buress was arrested for disorderly intoxication, on December 9, 2017, at approximately 10:30 p.m.” the police tweeted.
Hello Billy, Mr. Buress was arrested for disorderly intoxication, on December 9, 2017, at approximately 10:30 p.m.
— Miami PD (@MiamiPD) December 10, 2017