Daniel Dae Kim, Ross Butler & More Honored at Unforgettable Gala 2017

Maggie Q and her partner Dylan McDermott walk the red carpet at the 2017 Unforgettable Gala held at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on Saturday (December 9) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Also seen at the event were Daniel Dae Kim, 13 Reason Why‘s Ross Butler, Ally Maki, Lisa Ling, Awkwafina, Karrueche Tran, Grace Park, Harry Shum Jr, and more.

At the event, Ross received the male breakout award and rapper and comedian Awkwafina received the female breakout award. Daniel and Grace were awarded the BMW’s Ultimate Drive award.

Congrats to all the winners!