Dove Cameron & Sofia Carson Wow At 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' Premiere

Dove Cameron is a vision in white as she walks the red carpet at the Star Wars: The Last Jedi premiere held at The Shrine Auditorium on Saturday (December 9) in Los Angeles.

The 21-year-old actress was joined by her Descendants co-star Sofia Carson, as well as Meg Donnelly.

Dove just released her cover of “White Christmas,” which she performed for the Disney Parks Holiday Celebration.

It was also announced that Dove has joined the cast of the new animated series Marvel Rising: Secret Warriors. Many concluded that that may be the character she is portraying on Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., but she confirmed that they are two different roles.

“nope…2 different roles. animation and #agentsofshield are separate! just can’t get my hands off @Marvel apparently,” Dove tweeted.