Ed Sheeran Closes Out Capital FM Jingle Bell Ball 2017!

Ed Sheeran poses on the red carpet while attending the 2017 Capital FM Jingle Bell Ball at The O2 Arena on Sunday (December 10) in London, England.

The crooner closed out the second day of the show alongside pals including Taylor Swift and Liam Payne, as well as Stefflon Don, The Script, and Louisa Johnson.

Taylor performed some old and new songs like “…Ready For It?”, “Blank Space,” “Gorgeous,” and more.

Ed closed out the show with performances of songs such as “Bloodstream,” “Perfect,” “Galway Girl,” “Castle on the Hill,” and more.

“Loved every moment! Thank you to everyone that came to the #CAPITALJBB tonight! Really enjoyed the show and I hope you all did too,” Liam wrote on Twitter after the show.