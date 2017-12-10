Top Stories
There's Controversy Surrounding Carrie Fisher's Beloved Dog Gary

There's Controversy Surrounding Carrie Fisher's Beloved Dog Gary

Sun, 10 December 2017 at 7:42 pm

Ed Sheeran Closes Out Capital FM Jingle Bell Ball 2017!

Ed Sheeran Closes Out Capital FM Jingle Bell Ball 2017!

Ed Sheeran poses on the red carpet while attending the 2017 Capital FM Jingle Bell Ball at The O2 Arena on Sunday (December 10) in London, England.

The crooner closed out the second day of the show alongside pals including Taylor Swift and Liam Payne, as well as Stefflon Don, The Script, and Louisa Johnson.

Taylor performed some old and new songs like “…Ready For It?”, “Blank Space,” “Gorgeous,” and more.

Ed closed out the show with performances of songs such as “Bloodstream,” “Perfect,” “Galway Girl,” “Castle on the Hill,” and more.

“Loved every moment! Thank you to everyone that came to the #CAPITALJBB tonight! Really enjoyed the show and I hope you all did too,” Liam wrote on Twitter after the show.
Just Jared on Facebook
ed sheeran closes out capital fm jingle bell ball 01
ed sheeran closes out capital fm jingle bell ball 02
ed sheeran closes out capital fm jingle bell ball 03
ed sheeran closes out capital fm jingle bell ball 04
ed sheeran closes out capital fm jingle bell ball 05
ed sheeran closes out capital fm jingle bell ball 06
ed sheeran closes out capital fm jingle bell ball 07
ed sheeran closes out capital fm jingle bell ball 08
ed sheeran closes out capital fm jingle bell ball 09
ed sheeran closes out capital fm jingle bell ball 10
ed sheeran closes out capital fm jingle bell ball 11
ed sheeran closes out capital fm jingle bell ball 12
ed sheeran closes out capital fm jingle bell ball 13
ed sheeran closes out capital fm jingle bell ball 14
ed sheeran closes out capital fm jingle bell ball 15
ed sheeran closes out capital fm jingle bell ball 16

Photos: WENN, INSTARimages.com
Posted to: Ed Sheeran, Liam Payne, Louisa Johnson, Stefflon Don, Taylor Swift, The Script

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Scott Disick was spotted partying all day and night in Miami - TMZ
  • Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams pick out their Christmas tree - Just Jared Jr
  • Dream Kardashian appears in the Kardashian-Jenner Christmas card - TooFab
  • This celeb almost didn't make it the the Star Wars: The Last Jedi premiere - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Dove Cameron has a Christmas cover out now - Just Jared Jr