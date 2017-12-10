Top Stories
Find Out Why Charlie Sheen is Suing the National Enquirer

Find Out Why Charlie Sheen is Suing the National Enquirer

Sun, 10 December 2017 at 2:42 am

Fans React to 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' Premiere!

Fans React to 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' Premiere!

Star Wars: The Last Jedi premiered tonight in Los Angeles – and fans are loving it!

Fans are praising director Rian Johnson for the film and can’t stop gushing over stars Mark Hamill, the late Carrie Fisher, Daisy Ridley, and Adam Driver.

After the premiere, fans took to Twitter to rave about the latest episode of Star Wars – but don’t worry! None of the reactions below give away any spoilers.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi hits theaters on December 15.

Click inside to read more fan reactions…
Just Jared on Facebook
Posted to: Movies, Star Wars, Star Wars: The Last Jedi

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Scott Disick was spotted partying all day and night in Miami - TMZ
  • Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams pick out their Christmas tree - Just Jared Jr
  • Dream Kardashian appears in the Kardashian-Jenner Christmas card - TooFab
  • This celeb almost didn't make it the the Star Wars: The Last Jedi premiere - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Dove Cameron has a Christmas cover out now - Just Jared Jr