Fans React to 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' Premiere!

Star Wars: The Last Jedi premiered tonight in Los Angeles – and fans are loving it!

Fans are praising director Rian Johnson for the film and can’t stop gushing over stars Mark Hamill, the late Carrie Fisher, Daisy Ridley, and Adam Driver.

After the premiere, fans took to Twitter to rave about the latest episode of Star Wars – but don’t worry! None of the reactions below give away any spoilers.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi hits theaters on December 15.

Guys. @rianjohnson has made the most epic, emotionally powerful @starwars film ever. Hands down. My strong advice is to be very wary of spoilers. The less you know about #TheLastJedi, the better. Bravo, bravo, bravo. — Clayton Sandell (@Clayton_Sandell) December 10, 2017

