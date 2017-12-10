Fans React to 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' Premiere!
Star Wars: The Last Jedi premiered tonight in Los Angeles – and fans are loving it!
Fans are praising director Rian Johnson for the film and can’t stop gushing over stars Mark Hamill, the late Carrie Fisher, Daisy Ridley, and Adam Driver.
After the premiere, fans took to Twitter to rave about the latest episode of Star Wars – but don’t worry! None of the reactions below give away any spoilers.
Star Wars: The Last Jedi hits theaters on December 15.
Guys. @rianjohnson has made the most epic, emotionally powerful @starwars film ever. Hands down. My strong advice is to be very wary of spoilers. The less you know about #TheLastJedi, the better. Bravo, bravo, bravo.
— Clayton Sandell (@Clayton_Sandell) December 10, 2017
Impressed with #StarWars: #TheLastJedi. It makes some big, impressive and surprising moves that I definitely didn't expect. Not all of the plot stuff is exactly perfect, but the character work is once again fantastic, and it's just amazing to see Luke Skywalker back in action.
— Eric Eisenberg (@eeisenberg) December 10, 2017
HOLY BALLS!!! Rian crushes it. Dear God, I hope I pick this tweet. It means #TheLastJedi made me feel like a kid again. HELLS YEAH!!!
— Adam F. Goldberg (@adamfgoldberg) December 10, 2017
#TheLastJedi is absolutely fantastic – gripping, touching, funny and powerful w/ gorgeous shots and the most badass battles. When it gets going, holy crap does it get going. Hands down the best #StarWars movie since Empire pic.twitter.com/nWWAhlNMJo
— ErikDavis (@ErikDavis) December 10, 2017
Luke was right: "This is not going to go the way you think." #TheLastJedi will shatter you – and then make you whole again. pic.twitter.com/PJyYpH5loP
— Anthony Breznican (@Breznican) December 10, 2017
It’s AMAZING. Just amazing. Have a lot to process, but WOW. #lastjedi
— Ryan Parker (@TheRyanParker) December 10, 2017
#StarWarsTheLastJedi floored me. @rianjohnson and the team nail so much – thrills, laughs, heart and most of all, pushing the characters/overall franchise a major step forward. Some really rich material to explore in the future. Can't wait for more.
— Perri Nemiroff (@PNemiroff) December 10, 2017
#StarWars: The Last Jedi is so beautifully human, populist, funny, and surprising. I cried when one POC heroine got her moment because films like these leave their mark on entire generations — and representation matters
— jen yamato (@jenyamato) December 10, 2017
Not only are Carrie Fisher and Mark Hamill at their very best as Leia and Luke in this movie, but Daisy Ridley and Adam Driver blow Rey and Kylo Ren out of the park. I didn’t expect where those characters went and it’s my favorite part of the movie. #TheLastJedi
— Terri Schwartz (@Terri_Schwartz) December 10, 2017
Star Wars: The Last Jedi is so very different, exciting, surprising. So many emotions, so many amazing moments. Stay away from spoilers.
— Peter Sciretta (@slashfilm) December 10, 2017
IT DOES NOT GET BETTER THAN STAR WARS THE LAST JEDI!!!!!!
— robertliefeld (@robertliefeld) December 10, 2017
There aren’t enough words to express how much I LOVED #StarWars #TheLastJedi! It is mind-blowing! I’m in geek heaven! pic.twitter.com/unXfYMkIle
— Jenna Busch (@JennaBusch) December 10, 2017