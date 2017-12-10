Gerard Butler & Girlfriend Morgan Join Matthew McConaughey & Camila Alves at Art Basel 2017!

Gerard Butler and Matthew McConaughey met up for a night out with their leading ladies in Miami!

Gerard and girlfriend Morgan Brown joined Matt and wife Camila Alves at the Duran Duran concert held during 2017 Art Basel on Saturday night (December 9) at the Faena Theater in Miami, Florida.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Matthew McConaughey

The night before, Gerard and Morgan were spotted checking out a couple of events during Art Basel.

Matt has been in Florida for the past few weeks while he’s been filming his upcoming movie Beach Bums.