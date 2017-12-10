Sun, 10 December 2017 at 7:00 am
Hilary Duff Gets a New Tattoo Honoring a Hollywood Icon
Hilary Duff grabs lunch to go after a morning workout on Thursday afternoon (December 7) in Studio City, Calif.
The following day, the 30-year-old actress was all smiles in a white T-shirt and leggings as she picked up her dry cleaning.
Earlier this week, Hilary stopped by celeb tattoo artist Doctor Woo to get a new tattoo honoring the late Bette Davis.
See Hilary‘s new tattoo below!
Photos: Backgrid USA Posted to: Hilary Duff
