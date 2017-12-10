Top Stories
There's Controversy Surrounding Carrie Fisher's Beloved Dog Gary

Sun, 10 December 2017 at 10:50 am

Idris Elba & Girlfriend Sabrina Dhowre Couple Up at His Christmas Party!

Idris Elba and his girlfriend Sabrina Dhowre pose together and look picture perfect at his Christmas party at Kadie’s Cocktail Bar & Club on Saturday (December 9) in London, England.

The pair were seen posing for photos with another couple, entertainer Stormzy and his girlfriend, TV and radio personality Maya Jama.

While at the big party, Idris hopped behind the DJ booth to entertain the crowd.

Check out some of the photos from the Christmas bash below…
