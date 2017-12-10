Top Stories
Find Out Why Charlie Sheen is Suing the National Enquirer

Sun, 10 December 2017 at 2:11 am

James Franco is Joined by Famous Friends During 'SNL' Monologue - Watch!

James Franco returned to Saturday Night Live for the fourth time hosting tonight!

The 39-year-old The Disaster Artist actor hosted SNL tonight (December 9) and brought along a couple of famous friends with him!

While taking questions from the audience, James noticed his pals Seth Rogen and Jonah Hill in the audience.

Seth and Jonah told James that they weren’t there to see him, but rather won the SNL ticket lottery and were so excited to check out the night’s musical guest Sza.

Watch the video below to find out which SNL alum also made an appearance in the monologue!

James Franco Audience Questions Monologue – SNL
Getty
