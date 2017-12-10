Jamie Bell & Kate Mara Make a Hot Pair at British Independent Film Awards 2017!

All eyes on Jamie Bell and Kate Mara!

The 31-year-old actor and 34-year-old actress made a handsome pair on the red carpet at the 2017 British Independent Film Awards at Old Billingsgate on Sunday (December 10) in London, England.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jamie Bell

Get Out co-stars Allison Williams and Daniel Kaluuya also hit the red carpet together at the star-studded ceremony in London.

In addition, Game of Thrones star Natalie Dormer looked glamorous while taking photos at the event.

20+ pictures from the red carpet inside…