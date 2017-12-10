Jane Fonda Celebrates 80th Birthday with GCAPP!

Jane Fonda had a birthday party thrown for her by the GCAPP (Georgia Campaign for Adolescent Power & Potential)!

The 79-year-old legendary actress will turn 80 years old on December 21, and she had a party in her honor on Saturday (December 9) in Atlanta, Ga.

An eight course meal was served to honor every decade of her life. Celebs including Rosanna Arquette, Catherine Keener, James Taylor, Carole King, and more attended, with other celebs sending video messages.

The GCAPP was founded to improve the overall health and well-being of young people in Georgia, and focus on teen pregnancy prevention, nutrition/physical activity, and healthy adolescent relationships.

FYI: Jane is wearing an Elie Saab suit, Gismondi 1754 jewels, and a Hayward clutch.