Top Stories
There's Controversy Surrounding Carrie Fisher's Beloved Dog Gary

There's Controversy Surrounding Carrie Fisher's Beloved Dog Gary

Sun, 10 December 2017 at 12:23 pm

Jane Fonda Celebrates 80th Birthday with GCAPP!

Jane Fonda Celebrates 80th Birthday with GCAPP!

Jane Fonda had a birthday party thrown for her by the GCAPP (Georgia Campaign for Adolescent Power & Potential)!

The 79-year-old legendary actress will turn 80 years old on December 21, and she had a party in her honor on Saturday (December 9) in Atlanta, Ga.

An eight course meal was served to honor every decade of her life. Celebs including Rosanna Arquette, Catherine Keener, James Taylor, Carole King, and more attended, with other celebs sending video messages.

The GCAPP was founded to improve the overall health and well-being of young people in Georgia, and focus on teen pregnancy prevention, nutrition/physical activity, and healthy adolescent relationships.

FYI: Jane is wearing an Elie Saab suit, Gismondi 1754 jewels, and a Hayward clutch.
Just Jared on Facebook
jane fonda birthday party 01
jane fonda birthday party 02
jane fonda birthday party 03
jane fonda birthday party 04
jane fonda birthday party 05
jane fonda birthday party 06
jane fonda birthday party 07
jane fonda birthday party 08
jane fonda birthday party 09
jane fonda birthday party 10
jane fonda birthday party 11
jane fonda birthday party 12
jane fonda birthday party 13
jane fonda birthday party 14

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Jane Fonda

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Scott Disick was spotted partying all day and night in Miami - TMZ
  • Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams pick out their Christmas tree - Just Jared Jr
  • Dream Kardashian appears in the Kardashian-Jenner Christmas card - TooFab
  • This celeb almost didn't make it the the Star Wars: The Last Jedi premiere - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Dove Cameron has a Christmas cover out now - Just Jared Jr
  • Trixie

    Jane looks amazing but she has the money to pay for the best plastic surgeon. Good for her.