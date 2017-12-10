Jessica Chastain Says a 'Well-Known' Actor Told Her to 'Calm Down' Over Sexual Harassment Reactions

Jessica Chastain reveals that she was recently told to “calm down” when it came to responding and reacting to all of the sexual harassment claims against men in Hollywood.

The 40-year-old actress – who has been extremely vocal about the Harvey Weinstein scandal – says that a famous actor told her to stop.

“I was tweeting a lot at the time [of the Harvey Weinstein accusations] and actually got an email from a well-known actor that said, ‘Calm down,’” Jessica said via People. “I found that heartbreaking and can only think he didn’t understand the movement that was happening.”

Jessica also recently told The Daily Beast that she has doesn’t worry about the backlash when it comes to speaking her mind.

“I’m going to speak my mind about any injustice that I see. I’m not afraid of anything in terms of that,” Jessica said. “And I think the greatest myth that an industry can create is to make people feel like they’re easily replaceable. I’m not going to allow that into my life.”