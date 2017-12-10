John Cena & 'Ferdinand' Cast Premiere Film At Los Angeles Screening

The cast of Ferdinand pose for a group photo at the premiere screening of the film on Sunday (December 10) in Los Angeles.

The voice of Ferdinand himself, John Cena, joined co-stars Gina Rodriguez, Anthony Anderson, Daveed Diggs, Juanes, Gabriel Iglesias, and Bobby Cannavale, as well as Nick Jonas, who contributed an original song for them film, and Aubrey Anderson-Emmons.

John and Gina even posed for photos with Ferdinand on the carpet.

Ferdinand, based off the beloved children’s book, follows a giant but gentle bull who must find a way to break free from his captors and return home to his family. It hits theaters THIS Friday (December 15)!

Also pictured: Nick catching a flight out of Sao Paulo the night before.