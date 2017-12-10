Top Stories
There's Controversy Surrounding Carrie Fisher's Beloved Dog Gary

There's Controversy Surrounding Carrie Fisher's Beloved Dog Gary

Sun, 10 December 2017 at 6:08 pm

John Cena & 'Ferdinand' Cast Premiere Film At Los Angeles Screening

John Cena & 'Ferdinand' Cast Premiere Film At Los Angeles Screening

The cast of Ferdinand pose for a group photo at the premiere screening of the film on Sunday (December 10) in Los Angeles.

The voice of Ferdinand himself, John Cena, joined co-stars Gina Rodriguez, Anthony Anderson, Daveed Diggs, Juanes, Gabriel Iglesias, and Bobby Cannavale, as well as Nick Jonas, who contributed an original song for them film, and Aubrey Anderson-Emmons.

John and Gina even posed for photos with Ferdinand on the carpet.

Ferdinand, based off the beloved children’s book, follows a giant but gentle bull who must find a way to break free from his captors and return home to his family. It hits theaters THIS Friday (December 15)!

Also pictured: Nick catching a flight out of Sao Paulo the night before.
Just Jared on Facebook
gina rodriguez nick jonas attend ferdinand screening los angeles 01
gina rodriguez nick jonas attend ferdinand screening los angeles 02
gina rodriguez nick jonas attend ferdinand screening los angeles 03
gina rodriguez nick jonas attend ferdinand screening los angeles 04
gina rodriguez nick jonas attend ferdinand screening los angeles 05
gina rodriguez nick jonas attend ferdinand screening los angeles 06
gina rodriguez nick jonas attend ferdinand screening los angeles 07
gina rodriguez nick jonas attend ferdinand screening los angeles 08
gina rodriguez nick jonas attend ferdinand screening los angeles 09
gina rodriguez nick jonas attend ferdinand screening los angeles 10
gina rodriguez nick jonas attend ferdinand screening los angeles 11
gina rodriguez nick jonas attend ferdinand screening los angeles 12
gina rodriguez nick jonas attend ferdinand screening los angeles 13

Photos: SplashNewsOnline
Posted to: Anthony Anderson, Aubrey Anderson-Emmons, Bobby Cannavale, Daveed Diggs, Gina Rodriguez, John Cena, Juanes, Nick Jonas

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Scott Disick was spotted partying all day and night in Miami - TMZ
  • Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams pick out their Christmas tree - Just Jared Jr
  • Dream Kardashian appears in the Kardashian-Jenner Christmas card - TooFab
  • This celeb almost didn't make it the the Star Wars: The Last Jedi premiere - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Dove Cameron has a Christmas cover out now - Just Jared Jr