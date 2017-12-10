Top Stories
There's Controversy Surrounding Carrie Fisher's Beloved Dog Gary

There's Controversy Surrounding Carrie Fisher's Beloved Dog Gary

Sun, 10 December 2017 at 7:46 pm

Justin Bieber Gets Goofy While Grabbing Lunch With His Church's Preacher!

Justin Bieber Gets Goofy While Grabbing Lunch With His Church's Preacher!

Justin Bieber is having some fun with the photographers!

The 23-year-old “What Do You Mean?” pop superstar was spotting grabbing lunch with Chad Veach from Zoe Church on Sunday (December 10) in West Hollywood, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Justin Bieber

Justin rocked a lavender look while crossing the street – and the two pulled some pretty funny poses when they noticed the photographers across the street!

Justin recently wrote a sweet little note to his mom Pattie Mallette on Instagram: “Love you mom!! So proud of you and your heart for people.. you inspire me to be better..,” he wrote.
Just Jared on Facebook
justin bieber pastor goofy church 01
justin bieber pastor goofy church 02
justin bieber pastor goofy church 03
justin bieber pastor goofy church 04
justin bieber pastor goofy church 05

Photos: BACKGRID
Posted to: Justin Bieber

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Scott Disick was spotted partying all day and night in Miami - TMZ
  • Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams pick out their Christmas tree - Just Jared Jr
  • Dream Kardashian appears in the Kardashian-Jenner Christmas card - TooFab
  • This celeb almost didn't make it the the Star Wars: The Last Jedi premiere - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Dove Cameron has a Christmas cover out now - Just Jared Jr